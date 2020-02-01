Washington Avenue and Berkeley Street intersection opens Monday, Feb. 3

LAKEWOOD – Construction crews will reopen the Washington Avenue and Berkeley Street intersection on Monday, Feb. 3. WSDOT would like to thank the public for their patience during this key stage of the project.

This was the first of three sequential closures needed to open the new Berkeley Street overpass. Due to weather conditions, the weekend closure of the existing overpass is now scheduled to occur from Friday, Feb. 28 to Monday, March 2.

WSDOT published a blog that describes the closures.

Next week: overnight lane closures on Interstate 5

Both directions of I-5 will be reduced to a single lane during overnight hours the week of Feb. 3 while contractor crews shift lanes and install overhead signs.

The lane closures will occur between Steilacoom-DuPont Road near DuPont to Gravelly Lake Drive in Lakewood. The work is weather sensitive and may be rescheduled. Overnight drivers are advised to add extra time into their travel plans.

Monday, Feb. 3 to Wednesday, Feb. 5

Lane closures on both directions of I-5 will start each night at 8:30 p.m. to 4:30 p.m. each following day.

Thursday, Feb. 6

Lane closures on northbound I-5 from 8:30 p.m. to 4:30 a.m. Friday.

Lane closures on southbound I-5 from 9:30 p.m. to 4:30 a.m. Friday.

Update on new Berkeley Street overpass

Overnight ramp closures

Monday, Feb. 3

Northbound I-5 exit to 41st Division Drive will close from 8:30 p.m. to 4:30 a.m. Tuesday.

41st Division Drive on-ramp to northbound I-5 will close from 8:30 p.m. to 4:30 a.m. Tuesday.

Northbound I-5 exit to Berkeley Street will close from 8:30 p.m. to 4:30 a.m. Tuesday.

Thorne Lane on-ramp to northbound I-5 will close from 8:30 p.m. to 4:30 a.m. Tuesday.

Gravelly Lake Drive on-ramp to southbound I-5 will close from 9:30 p.m. to 4:30 a.m. Tuesday.

Tuesday, Feb. 4

Northbound I-5 exit to 41st Division Drive will close from 8:30 p.m. to 4:30 a.m. Wednesday.

Thorne Lane on-ramp to northbound I-5 will close from 8:30 p.m. to 4:30 a.m. Wednesday.

Gravelly Lake Drive on-ramp to southbound I-5 will close from 9:30 p.m. to 4:30 a.m. Wednesday.

Berkeley Street on-ramp to southbound I-5 will close from 9:30 p.m. to 4:30 a.m. Wednesday.

Wednesday, Feb. 5

Northbound I-5 exit to 41st Division Drive will close from 8:30 p.m. to 4:30 a.m. Thursday.

Thorne Lane on-ramp to northbound I-5 will close from 8:30 p.m. to 4:30 a.m. Thursday.

Gravelly Lake Drive on-ramp to southbound I-5 will close from 9:30 p.m. to 4:30 a.m. Thursday.

Southbound I-5 exit to Berkeley Street will close from 9:30 p.m. to 4:30 a.m. Thursday.

Thursday, Feb. 6

Southbound I-5 exit to 41st Division Drive will close from 10 p.m. to 4:30 a.m. Friday.

Northbound I-5 exit to 41st Division Drive will close from 9:30 p.m. to 4:30 a.m. Friday.

Thorne Lane on-ramp to northbound I-5 will close from 9:30 p.m. to 4:30 a.m. Friday.

Gravelly Lake Drive on-ramp to southbound I-5 will close from 10 p.m. to 4:30 a.m. Friday.

Overnight lane closure – Murray Road

During the overnight hours of Tuesday, Feb. 4 and Thursday, Feb. 6, Murray Road will have one lane closed with alternating traffic controlled by a flaggers. The lane closure will start each night at 10 p.m. with all lanes open by 5 a.m. the following day. This work is for an upcoming traffic switch.

An updated construction schedule that lists overnight ramp closures for this project is available on Tacomatraffic.com. Before heading out the door, travelers can find the latest road conditions on the WSDOT app and by following the WSDOT regional Twitter feed.