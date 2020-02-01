Steering Committee Forming for Athletic Fields Complex Siting Project

Submitted by Metro Parks Tacoma.

Metro Parks is forming a steering committee of stakeholders to participate in the research and analysis project for a proposed athletic fields complex to serve the community’s growing needs.

In 2016, Metro Parks and the Tacoma School District conducted a comprehensive athletic field study that identified a community-wide shortfall of fields to meet current and future needs for youth and community sports and recreation. Our northwest climate creates challenges for the ever-increasing demand for outdoor fields that can accommodate a variety of sports year round. Data suggests the need for eight fields to accommodate community needs and interests which if aggregated within a complex could provide a fiscally sustainable program for operation.

Last year, a feasibility study sparked by a proposed soccer stadium also reviewed four potential sites for an 8-field sports complex and recommended a site on the eastern margins of the Tacoma Community College campus. The steering committee is forming to take a deeper dive into that analysis and will include further review of the four sites as well as consideration of any other possible locations.

The steering committee will help guide efforts to determine possible locations for a regional sports complex that could potentially consist of lighted synthetic turf sport fields (striped for multiple sports), parking areas, restrooms and other ancillary supporting infrastructure. In addition, the general public will be afforded multiple opportunities to provide input through a series of public meetings and workshops as the siting project progresses.

The goal is to produce an updated recommendation in late spring. The athletic field study and the feasibility study are both available online. Final decisions will be made in the future by the Board of Park Commissioners and potential partners, subject to available funding.

Those interested in keeping informed of this project or serving on the steering committee should submit their contact information through this online form – Athletic Fields Complex Siting Project interest form.