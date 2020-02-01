Local Residents Named to President’s and Dean’s List at Gonzaga University

The following local residents of have earned placement on the Gonzaga University President’s and Dean’s List for fall semester 2019. To make the President’s List students must earn a 3.85 to 4.0 grade-point average. To make the Dean’s List students must earn a 3.5 to 3.84 grade-point average to be listed.

DuPont

Amanda R. Anderson (President’s List)

Fircrest

Hayden Michael Saalfeld (Dean’s List)

John Edgar Schott (President’s List)

Lakewood

Madeline Anne Bruner (Dean’s List)

Christina Marisa Caruso (Dean’s List)

Colin Eric Drangsholt (Dean’s List)

Autumn Patricia Fiore (President’s List)

Faith Wanjiku Ngae (Dean’s List)

Alyssa Quan (President’s List)

Steilacoom

Claire Ann Enfield (President’s List)

James Raymond Knight (Dean’s List)

Sophia M. Raschke (Dean’s List)

Kevin Edward Snow (Dean’s List)

Tacoma

Avier Doss (Dean’s List)

Tre’von M Johnson (Dean’s List)

University Place

Katherine Mary DeLorme (President’s List)

Sidney Hur (Dean’s List)

Brianna Rain Kangas (President’s List)

John Carter Maes (Dean’s List)

Nathan Francis Poje (Dean’s List)

Sage Noelani Saplan (President’s List)

Gonzaga University is a humanistic, private Catholic University providing a Jesuit education to more than 7,500 students. Situated along the Spokane River near downtown Spokane, Wash., Gonzaga is routinely recognized among the West’s best comprehensive regional universities. Gonzaga offers 75 fields of study, 23 master’s degrees, four doctoral degrees in one college and six schools.