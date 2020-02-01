James Macdonald III pages for Sen. Steve O’Ban

James Macdonald III of DuPont, a ninth grader at Steilacoom High School, spent a week working as a page for the Washington State Senate at the Capitol in Olympia. James was one of 17 students who served as Senate pages for the second week of the 2020 legislative session.

He was sponsored by Sen. Steve O’Ban who serves the part of Pierce County that comprises the 28th Legislative District.

Sen. O’Ban with Page James Macdonald, Jan. 20, 2020.

“James was a great page and I was happy to sponsor him,” O’Ban said. “He had a fun time and learned a lot about how the Senate operates.”

The Senate page program provides an opportunity for Washington students to spend a week working at the Legislature. Students transport documents between offices, as well as deliver messages and mail. Pages spend time in the Senate chamber and attend page school to learn about parliamentary procedure and the legislative process. Students also draft their own bills and engage in a mock session.

“It’s cool going to places around the Capitol that aren’t open to the general public,” James said. “I liked going between senators’ offices to drop off papers.”

James is in Boy Scouts and plays alto saxophone in his high school band.

James, 14, is the son of Andrea and James Macdonald of DuPont.

Students interested in the Senate Page Program are encouraged to visit: leg.wa.gov/Senate/Administration/PageProgram/