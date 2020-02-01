Charles Wright named #1 STEM school in South Sound

CWA has been named the #1 STEM School in the South Sound region reported by Newsweek and STEM.org. The rankings are given to institutions across the country that offer a dynamic and engaging learning environment in science, technology, engineering, and mathematics.

Schools are judged based on their ability to foster the STEM skills needed for a mid-21st century workforce and skilled teachers who keep up with developments in these fields. CWA’s rank is a reflection of the innovators, thinkers, and explorers in our community who will navigate the future with confidence!