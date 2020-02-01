Bridge construction brings overnight southbound I-5 lane closures in Tacoma

TACOMA – One year into the final Tacoma HOV project that builds a new southbound Interstate 5 Puyallup River Bridge, construction crews will reach a notable milestone next week.

Throughout the month of February, contractor crews will install 54 bridge girders on six of the nine spans of the new bridge. This work will require overnight lane closures on southbound I-5 in Fife and Tacoma. While the schedule below outlines the overnight closures for the week of Feb. 3, travelers should note that these overnight lane closures will repeat each week.

Monday, Feb. 3 to Thursday, Feb. 6

Two lanes of southbound I-5 will close each night from 11 p.m. to 6 a.m.

Southbound I-5 will be reduced to a single lane from Port of Tacoma Road, and across the Puyallup River Bridge.

The southbound I-5 collector/distributor lane from Port of Tacoma Road to SR 167 and the I-705 exit will remain open.

In addition, one lane of northbound I-5 will close each night Monday, Feb. 3 and Tuesday, Feb. 4 from 7:30 p.m. to 4:30 a.m. from East McKinley Way to Port of Tacoma Road.

As a reminder, 20th Street East in Fife under I-5 remains closed through Feb. 13 for girder setting activities. During the closure, a signed detour is in place.

Additional overnight ramp closures for Pierce County maintenance and construction is available at TacomaTraffic.com. Before heading out the door, travelers can find the latest road conditions on the WSDOT app and by following the WSDOT regional Twitter feed.