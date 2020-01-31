Tips for caregiving on the Alzheimer’s journey

Almost 6 million Americans are living with Alzheimer’s today. Researchers worldwide are scrambling to find a cure for Alzheimer’s and other dementias because in 30 years, that number is expected to rise to 14 million.

Pierce County Aging and Disability Resources is reintroducing the popular series “Oh My Gosh – Now What?” beginning Tuesday, Feb. 4, 2020. The series will consist of six discussions designed for individuals with Alzheimer’s or another dementia, families, caregivers and others focusing on the initial journey of memory loss. Each one-hour session will be held on Tuesday evenings at 6 p.m. at the Pierce County Soundview Building, located at 3602 Pacific Ave. in Tacoma. People can attend any or all the discussions.

Sessions will be held six times in the following months:

Feb. 4 – What is Dementia? What are the warning signs?

Feb. 11 – How does the disease progress? What should I expect?

Feb. 25 – How do I start the conversation? How do I cope with the shock?

March 3 – What are the typical moods and behaviors? How do I manage them?

March 10 – How do I pay for care? What are the legal things I should do?

March 17 – Where can I turn for help? What are the resources I can rely on?

“We all value our memories,” said Aaron Van Valkenburg, manager of Aging and Disability Resources. “In fact, 82% of seniors say it’s important to have their thinking or memory checked. But only 16% say they receive regular cognitive assessments. That puts an enormous burden on spouses, families and friends to watch for the tell-tail signs of confusion and/or memory loss.”

“Oh My Gosh – Now What?” is sponsored by the Pierce County Aging and Disability Resource Center. Sessions are informational only and will be led by Kris Sawyers-Dowling and Jessica Girard, two case managers with Aging and Disability Resources who specialize in providing practical help to individuals and families coping with memory loss. All presentations are free and open to the public. Anyone of any age can attend. No RSVP is required. For more information about the presentations, call the Pierce County Aging and Disability Resource Center at 253-798-4600 or 1-800-562-0332.