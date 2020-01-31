Stories from Washington’s fields via photojournalism and an immigrant rights discussion panel at the Washington State History Museum

On Tuesday, February 11 from 5:30-8:00 PM, the Washington State History Museum will host a discussion panel titled “The Fight in the Fields: Migrant Workers Fight for Their Rights in Washington State,” followed by a gallery tour. These events are free to attend and open to the public.

living 6, David Bacon, photographic print, 2015. YAKIMA, WA-2015-The hands of Manuel Ortiz show a life of work. Ortiz came to the U.S. from Mexico as a bracero in the late 1950s and early 1960s, and spent decades as a farm worker in California and Washington.

The discussion panel is held in conjunction with In Washington’s Fields: Photographs by David Bacon, featuring the captivating work of this photo journalist, author, activist and organizer.Following the panel conversation, Bacon will lead a tour through the exhibition, which opens February 1 and is on view through May 10, 2020.

While the people in Bacon’s photographs are integral to the process of putting food on tables throughout our country, their daily lives are often unseen. This selection of photographs conveys the struggles and hopes of individuals working in farm fields across eastern Washington, the challenges they face, and their efforts to organize to improve their conditions. A skilled storyteller and analyst, Bacon has also written books on this subject.

The panel has been organized by Dr. Michael Honey, University of Washington Tacoma’s Haley Professor of Humanities and Labor Solidarity Project Chair. In addition to Bacon, panelists include Rosalinda Guillen, director of Community2Community, which helped workers organize at Sakuma Farms, Ramon Torres, president of the new farm workers union Familias Unidas por la Justicia, and UWT Associate Professor Vanessa deVeritch Woodside. Farm workers and community members will also participate in the conversation about worker and immigrant rights in Washington State.

According to Honey, “Immigrant’s and worker’s rights can hardly be separated in today’s climate of racism and repression at the border and in the notorious detention centers of ICE in Tacoma and elsewhere. This exhibit and discussion are designed to shine a light on the continuing struggle of farm workers for a degree of dignity and justice.”

David Bacon will also give an opening talk at University of Washington Tacoma in BB 104 from 12:30-1:20 on February 11, open to the community and free of charge.

Events:

Seminar, photojournalist/activist/organizer David Bacon at UWT

Tuesday, February 11, 12:30-1:20 PM

University of Washington, room BB 104

Free and open to the public

Discussion panel “The Fight in the Fields: Migrant Workers Fight for Their Rights in Washington State”

Tuesday, February 11, 5:30-7:00 PM

Washington State History Museum, 1911 Pacific Avenue, Tacoma

Free and open to the public.

Gallery tour, In Washington’s Fields: Photographs by David Bacon led by Bacon, photojournalist/author/activist/organizer

Tuesday, February 11, 7:00-8:00 PM

Washington State History Museum, 1911 Pacific Avenue, Tacoma

Free and open to the public.

Exhibition on view: In Washington’s Fields: Photographs by David Bacon

Saturday, February 1 through Sunday, May 10, 2020

Washington State History Museum, 1911 Pacific Avenue, Tacoma

Included with museum admission, free for WSHS members, free for all from 3:00-8:00 PM on third Thursdays.