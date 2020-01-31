Steilacoom Town Administrator’s Jan. 31 Report to Council

Upcoming Meetings:

Council Meeting – February 4, 2020, at 6:30 PM at Town Hall.

Planning Commission – February 10, 2020 at 6:30 PM at Town Hall.

Civil Service Commission – February 6, 2020 at 2:00 PM at the Community Center.

Preservation and Review Board – February 26, 2020 at 6:30 PM at Town Hall.

Council Future Agenda “Look-Ahead” Issues:

Copies of the Agenda and staff reports are available at all Town facilities once published. The Agenda and

Council meeting minutes are posted to the Town’s official website once approved.

Business License Changes:

Beginning in February, the Town of Steilacoom business licenses transition to being issued through the State Department of Revenue’s Business Licensing Services, or BLS. The Town will accept business license applications until February 6, 2020. BLS will begin accepting applications for Town licenses on February 20. No applications will be accepted between February 7 and February 20, either through the Town or BLS.

Information on how to apply for Town licenses through BLS will be made available at the Public Works Building and on the Town’s website as the deadlines draw near.

For further information, contact Doug Fortner, Town Planner, at (253) 581-1912.

Property Taxes:

Pierce County Assessor-Treasurer Mike Lonergan issued the following press release on Wednesday:

There’s no sugar-coating it, property tax bills will be bigger this year. Taxes on the average home will rise by 4% to 9% in Puyallup, Edgewood, Steilacoom and DuPont. And they’re the lucky ones.

The rest of Pierce County will see double-digit increases, with the highest around 20% in Lakewood, University Place, Parkland-Spanaway and Fircrest. Tacoma and Gig Harbor taxes will each go up an average of 14%.

County Assessor-Treasurer Mike Lonergan explains that the sharp increase is primarily a result of two factors: actions by the state Legislature in its continued response to the McCleary school funding case and votes by local citizens to increase tax rates in various districts.

“The Legislature’s previous limit of $1.50 per thousand dollars of property value on local school enrichment levies was increased to $2.50,” Lonergan explained, “and a 30-cent reduction in the state school levy has expired. So that’s a $1.30 per thousand increase to start with.”

In addition to these legislative actions, voters in the Bethel, Peninsula and Yelm school districts and the city of Fircrest passed capital bond issues taking effect in 2020, and six fire districts have voter-approved levies or lid lifts starting this year.

“While our assessed values continue to rise, that’s not what drives these big increases,” Lonergan added. “Over 58% of the taxes I collect go to K-12 school funding, so the voted changes there make a huge difference.”

Without a ballot issue, the property tax revenue of a taxing district such as a city or the County can only go up 1% each year, plus the tax resulting from new construction. In fact, most property tax bills in Pierce County actually decreased in 2019. This year’s increase erases that reduction and takes them higher than previous (2018) levels.

Property owners who pay their taxes directly should look for a statement in the mail in mid-February. Those whose taxes are paid out of mortgage accounts may look up their taxes online at piercecountywa.gov/atr beginning Feb. 1. The first half payment is due no later than April 30, with the balance due by Nov. 2.

One other change this year is that the maximum household income to qualify for a low-income senior or disabled exemption has increased to $45,708. An application form is available on the Assessor-Treasurer’s website or at the Pierce County Annex, 2401 S. 35th St. in Tacoma.

Public Safety:

Suspicious Activity:

If you observe suspicious activity, please contact Public Safety – non-emergency number – (253) 798-4721 as soon as possible. To anonymously report suspicious activity please email the Department at crimetips@ci.steilacoom.wa.us

Public Works:

Streets and Storm:

Crew Emphasis:

The crew concentrated on managing catch basins, culverts, and storm facilities during periods of heavy rain this last week. Additionally, they blew sidewalks, swept streets, and performed site inspections for stormwater compliance. They also worked with the water/sewer crew on clearing a plugged culvert located between Montgomery Street and Champion Street. Additionally, two of the crew members attended pesticide application continuing education classes.

Electrical:

Crew Emphasis:

The crew installed a permanent power service for lot #15 in the Tasanee Development; replaced a wear ring on pump #2 at the Marietta lift station; performed end of line, amp, and horn readings; and performed other system maintenance.

Water/Sewer:

Crew Emphasis:

The crew jetted select sewer mains throughout Town; inspected a side-sewer replacement in the 2100 block of Steilacoom Boulevard; began gathering information for the Marietta Street Lift Station Upgrade Project; and performed other maintenance activities.

Parks, Buildings and Grounds:

Crew Emphasis:

The crew cleaned up various parks and facilities after the rain events; removed everything from the lower level of Town Hall, cleaned the carpets, and then returned everything to the lower level of Town Hall; one of the staff attended pesticide application continuing education classes; and performed other buildings and grounds maintenance activities.

Other:

Friends of the Steilacoom Library Speaker Series:

The Friends of the Steilacoom Library and the Steilacoom Historical Museum are partnering to bring back the historical speaker series. All events are at 3 PM at the Museum.

February 14: Lane Sample, Life at Fort Nisqually

March 13: Karen Haas, Pioneer Memories, Future Dreams: Ezra Jane Meeker.

PSE Construction Work:

PSE is installing a utility pipe from Station Drive to DuPont-Steilacoom Road and completed through the Barksdale Avenue intersection to Historic Village.

This project will be in multiple phases. The project will start on February 10th and stop on March 6th 2020. This contractor will have to return in the Spring of 2020 to finalize pavement.

This project will have one lane open daily and temporary lane closures with flaggers. This project will have detours entering Historic Village via Haskell Street emergency vehicle access when work is occurring in the Barksdale Intersection, March 2nd to 6th. This work will be during the day from 8:00 AM to 3:00 PM. A portion of Station Drive will be performed at night from 6:00 PM to 5:00 AM.

The roads will be covered with steel plates and opened nightly. Alternate routes are recommended.

Pierce County Siren Alert System Upgrade:

Pierce County is upgrading the siren alert system in the Puyallup River valley and adding new sirens in the Nisqually River valley. The sirens were initially installed to alert people about lahars.

The updates to the sirens include new satellite communication equipment, blue strobe lights and audible messages in English and Spanish. The English and Spanish language alerts make it possible to let people know about other situations. After the upgrades, the sirens will also provide alerts about flooding, earthquakes, fires and other inclement weather.

The system is also being expanded from 34 to 42 sirens with additional units being installed at: Riverside, McKenna, Carbonado, South Prairie, Wilkeson, Alder Lake, Elbe, and Ashford.

The sirens will also have a new chime and audible announcement for the monthly tests of the system.

People will see the crews working on the sirens and could possibly hear a test tone at each station once the upgrades are completed. The system will remain operational during the upgrade, but each station will be offline while crews upgrade that site.

This project is funded by a $1.7 million grant from the Washington State Department of Commerce. The upgrades are expected to be completed in March.

This is a backup to the county’s PCAlert system. Please sign up so we can reach you in an emergency.

www.co.pierce.wa.us/921/Pierce-County-ALERT

Facebook: www.facebook.com/PierceCountyEM/

Census 2020: You Count

Read more about the census, see a timeline or learn more about temporary work available through the U.S. Census Bureau.