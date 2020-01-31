Ryan Ingrim running for Washington’s 10th Congressional District Seat

Submitted by Rian Ingrim.

LAKEWOOD, WA – Veteran and Pacific Northwest native Rian Ingrim is announcing his candidacy for U.S. Representative from Washington’s 10th Congressional District to bring the will of the people of Washington State to Washington D.C. and to fight for individual liberty and limited government. It’s time for the freedom bell to ring loud and strong.

“I vow to reaffirm the Constitution’s fundamental principles: limited government, separation of powers, individual liberty and its corresponding responsibilities, and the rule of law,” said Ingrim. “I fully support the birthright of Americans to enjoy all of their rights all of the time, free of bigotry, racism, anti-Semitism, ethnic prejudice, and religious intolerance. The Bill of Rights was written for every American regardless of race, sex, religion, creed, disability, or national origin and I support statutes to end such discrimination.”

Rian Ingrim promises to be faithful to Washington’s voters while working methodically to restore to the people of the 10th district their power over government and regulatory functions, to set the groundwork for small businesses to flourish by decreasing government regulations that hamper prosperity, to support and provide help centers for Veterans, and to work to set up trade schools that help get people off the streets and teach them skills they can use to be productive and find fulfillment.

“Promoting limited government and individual liberty and responsibility fuels innovation and competition, which allows the free market to dictate the economic environment, and are the most powerful tools we have to drive healthcare and other prices down to help Washington’s families thrive and prosper,” continued Ingrim.

Rian Ingrim grew up in the Pacific Northwest, attended the University of Oregon on a track and field scholarship, graduated with a degree in psychology, and joined the military shortly after graduation. He was first stationed in Germany for 5 years and during that time deployed to Iraq and later met his German wife. After his duty in Germany he was sent back to the U.S. and ultimately returned to Washington State. Rian was medically retired from the military in 2016. After the military he went to England to pursue higher education in business and later returned again to Washington State were he currently lives in Lakewood.

“When the voters speak we are bound to uphold their decisions,” states Ingrim.