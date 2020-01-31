Pierce College launches new part-time LPN to RN program

Pierce College is proud to launch a new program that will allow Licensed Practical Nurses (LPN) to earn their Registered Nursing (RN) credentials on a part-time basis. This new part-time program is designed especially for working LPNs, with classes taking place during evenings and weekends.

Applications are being accepted now through March 13, for the first part-time cohort starting Summer Quarter 2020. The five-quarter program will combine both lecture courses with hands-on learning experiences.

“We’re looking forward to welcoming our first class of part-time LPN to RN students,” said Nursing Program Director Tiffany Smith-Fromm. “It will be difficult working full time as an LPN while going to school, even with a smaller course load. We’re looking for students who are up to the challenge, and who are dedicated to staying focused.”

The program is competitive, and Smith-Fromm’s advice to prospective nursing students is to pay careful attention to the application instructions. “It’s also important to answer survey questions with a lot of self-reflection and insight into why they want to become a registered nurse,” she said.

The college still offers a full-time LPN to RN program, which welcomes a new cohort of 32 students each spring quarter. Pierce College also offers a traditional Associate Degree in Nursing, which students complete in six quarters. Every other fall, 32 students are accepted into the program.

By the end of their programs, Pierce College nursing students are well-prepared to sit for the National Council Licensure Exam for Registered Nurses (NCLEX-RN). Pierce College nursing students have passed the exam at historically high rates, and the program has been recognized statewide for its success in helping students to move into in-demand nursing careers quickly upon graduation.

For more information on the Pierce College nursing program, visit the department web page.

Reprinted, with permission, from the Pierce College website.