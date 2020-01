Former United States Representative and presidential candidate Dennis Kucinich is coming to TCC for a talk about the current crisis with Iran and the state of U.S. politics. Everyone is welcome to attend the February 3 (12:30-2:00 pm) talk.

Located near the center of campus, the TCC Student Center is Building 11 at TCC. Find visitor parking here. TCC is located at the corner of South Mildred and South 19th streets in Tacoma.