Orchestral Recital Series of Tacoma 4-Pianos Benefit Concert

Submitted by Maggie McGuire.

The Orchestral Recital Series of Tacoma is hosting its annual 4-Pianos Benefit Concert, the primary fundraiser for the organization, on Saturday, February 1, 2020 at 3:00 pm at Lagerquist Concert Hall, Pacific Lutheran University.

No ticket sales. Suggested donations of $20 accepted at the door. A flier for the event is attached for your information.

The 4-Pianos Benefit Concert is a fundraiser for the Orchestral Recital Series of Tacoma’s two annual recitals: the fall trios concerts and the spring orchestral series. Each event provides music students of any age and ability the unique opportunity to perform non-competitively as part of a piano/violin/cello trio or as soloist with a 30-piece chamber orchestra. 2020 marks the 28th anniversary of the Orchestral Recital Series.

Performers at the Four Pianos Concert are members of the Tacoma Chapter of the WA State Music Teachers Association. These pianists come from a wide variety of backgrounds, education and experience. They have degrees from the University of Washington, Pacific Lutheran University, University of Puget Sound, Northwestern University, the State University of New York at Stonybrook, Juilliard School of Music, Manhattan School of Music, Eastman School of Music, California State University, the University of Southern California, and Indiana University among others. Some have Masters and Doctoral degrees. They teach in home studios, music stores, and for community colleges and universities. They are composers, orchestral arrangers, chamber musicians, bell choir directors, choir directors, professional accompanists, people who have chaired or are chairing piano departments, and people who teach online. Varied as they are, one common element stands out: they are dedicated to making music and passing it on to the next generation.

This is a great opportunity to see them in action, allow interested piano students to scout out a good teacher, and enjoy an afternoon of wonderful music.

Hoping that you can find some space to promote this great organization. Your point of contact for further information is Paul Twedt, ORS Music Director at svendell@gmail.com. Phone number is 253.753.3635.