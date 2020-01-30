Letter: I am Clover Park. Vote Yes for CPSD Replacement Levy

Submitted by Jenn Chancellor.

After a decade and a half of being outwardly impartial for professional reasons, things have changed – and at just the right time.

About a week ago, I was talking with my best friend about the replacement levy voters in the Clover Park School District are being asked to vote on next month. As a parent representative on the Clover Park Citizens’ Committee for Schools, I was lamenting that people are leery of what they think is a new tax rate – but that it is actually the EXACT SAME rate as the current levy, which expires this year.

Proposition 1 is, plain and simple, a REPLACEMENT levy: $2.50 per $1,000 of assessed property value over the four years of the measure. It maintains essential funding beyond what the state provides for basic education, including interventions for struggling learners. That additional support is absolutely crucial to help those students make academic gains in reading and math.

She listened to what I had to say, and then made a simple suggestion: “You should write something.”

So here I am.

And this is what I have to say:

I am Clover Park.

I grew up in this district. I was in highly capable programs like the ones this levy funds. I read a bazillion library books like the ones this levy funds. I participated in the performing arts, athletics, and clubs like the ones this levy funds.

I am Clover Park.

I now have two children in this district. They do music and art. They read books and textbooks. They use computers and tablets. They learn from teachers who receive top-notch training. All of which this levy funds.

I am Clover Park.

Last year, I walked away from a 15-year career in journalism to become a teacher. I chose this district because I want to teach in schools with decent class sizes, technology that supports student learning, and up-to-date instructional materials. I want to teach alongside great educators with a passion for helping students succeed.

Our children.

Our future leaders.

Invest in THEM.

Invest in Clover Park.