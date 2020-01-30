Expect weekend backups from work that reduces lane from I-5 to SR 16 in Tacoma

TACOMA – Travelers who use the northbound Interstate 5 exit 132 to South 38th Street and State Route 16 in Tacoma will need to plan extra time into their trips over the next two weekends. An around-the-clock single closure has the potential to create a miles long back up.

Contractor crews working for the Washington State Department of Transportation will reduce the northbound I-5 collector/distributor lane at exit 132 to one lane to finish drainage connections and pour concrete panels.

The single lane closure will be in place starting at 10 p.m. Friday, Jan. 31 to 5 a.m. Monday, Feb. 3, and again from 10 p.m. Friday, Feb. 7 to 5 a.m. Monday, Feb. 10. This work is weather sensitive and could be rescheduled.

During the single lane closure, the exit to South 38th Street and eastbound SR 16 will remain open.

Travelers are advised to delay their trips or travel early in the morning or late at night.

Additional HOV overnight ramp closures are available at TacomaTraffic.com. Before heading out the door, travelers can find the latest road conditions on the WSDOT app and by following the WSDOT regional Twitter feed.