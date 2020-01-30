Expect weekend backups from work that reduces lane from I-5 to SR 16 in Tacoma

TACOMA – Travelers who use the northbound Interstate 5 exit 132 to South 38th Street and State Route 16 in Tacoma will need to plan extra time into their trips over two upcoming weekends. An around-the-clock single lane closure has the potential to create a miles-long backup.

If weather conditions allow, contractor crews working for the Washington State Department of Transportation will reduce the northbound I-5 collector/distributor lane at exit 132 to one lane to replace concrete panels.

The single lane closure will be in place starting at 10 p.m. Friday, Jan. 31 to 5 a.m. Monday, Feb. 3, and again from 10 p.m. Friday, Feb. 7 to 5 a.m. Monday, Feb. 10. This work is weather sensitive and could be rescheduled.

During the single lane closure, the exit to South 38th Street and eastbound SR 16 will remain open. In an attempt to reduce backups, WSDOT will allow single occupant vehicles to use the HOV connection from northbound I-5 to westbound SR 16 for just the weekends when the work is taking place. As a reminder, there is no access from the SR 16 HOV lane to Union Avenue or Sprague Avenue.

Travelers are advised to delay their trips or travel early in the morning or late at night.

Additional HOV overnight ramp closures are available at TacomaTraffic.com. Before heading out the door, travelers can find the latest road conditions on the WSDOT app and by following the WSDOT regional Twitter feed.