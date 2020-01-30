Division Avenue and K Street intersection closes the weekend of Feb. 1

To install stormwater pipes and structures, the contractor will completely close the Division Avenue and K Street intersection during the weekend of Feb 1 and 2. Work hours are 7 a.m. to 9 p.m. Please follow detours on S. J St., 6th Avenue and MLK Jr. Way.

On Martin Luther King Jr. Way from S. 19th Street to S. 15th Street, crews are starting the process to install track. This week, crews will install underground vaults in the center of MLK Jr. Way from S. 19th St. to S. 15th St., maintaining two-way traffic on MLK Jr. Way. Next week, crews will start to remove asphalt in this area. In addition, crews are installing foundations for Link power poles on MLK Jr. Way between S. 13th St. and S. 11th St.

In the Stadium District, crews are installing track in the N. Tacoma Ave and N. 1st St. intersection, closing this intersection. Please follow detours on N. 2nd St., Yakima Ave., and Division Ave. For bus routes 11, 13 and 16, temporary bus stops are located at Division Avenue and Tacoma Avenue. On Stadium Way, crews continue to install track and foundations for Link power poles and build the traction power substation on the west side of Stadium Way north of S. 4th Street. In addition, the contractor may start potholing on Commerce Street in between 9th Street and 7th Street this week.

What

Construction and traffic restrictions on N. 1st Street, N. Tacoma Avenue, Division Avenue, Martin Luther King Jr. Way, S. 15th Street, S. 17th Street, Stadium Way, and Commerce Street

When

Week of January 27

Where

• Division Ave. and MLK Jr Way/K St — intersection closure on Feb 1 and 2.

• N. Tacoma Ave. and N. 1st St. — intersection closure.

• Martin Luther King Jr. Way from S. 18th St. to S. 15th St. – lane restriction.

• S. 17th Street east of MLK Jr. Way – intersection closure.

• Martin Luther King Jr. Way from S. 13th St. to S. 11th St – lane restriction.

• Martin Luther King Jr. Way from Division Ave to Baker Center driveway – southbound lane closure.

• Stadium Way from Broadway to the 705 onramp — southbound lane closure; use detours. Follow detours on Tacoma Avenue, St. Helens, and Broadway. Stadium Way is open northbound from I-705 to Tacoma Avenue.

• Commerce Street from 9th St. to 7th St. – lane restriction.