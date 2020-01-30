District offers free shuttle for city’s MLK event Feb. 1

Clover Park School District will offer a free shuttle service for families attending the city of Lakewood’s Martin Luther King Jr. event this Saturday, Feb. 1, from 10-11:30 a.m., at Harrison Preparatory School, 9103 Lakewood Dr. S.W., Lakewood, WA 98499.
Buses will pick attendees up at a variety of stops around the city before the event and return them after the event concludes. There will be two buses, with pick-up stops before the event listed below:
Bus #1:
|8:30 a.m.
|Wysteria Walk Apartments, 3615 112th St. S.W., Lakewood, WA 98499 (at Pierce Transit Stop)
|8:40 a.m.
|Aladdin-Camelot Apartments, 9318 Steele St. S., Tacoma, WA 98444 (at Jim’s Deli)
|8:45 a.m.
|Alta Apartments, 2220 97th St. Ct. S., Tacoma, WA 98444
|8:50 a.m.
|Altitude 104 Apartments, 2201 104th St. S., Tacoma, WA 98444
|9:00 a.m.
|San Francisco Avenue & Addison Street
|9:05 a.m.
|Lincoln Avenue & Chicago Avenue
|9:15 a.m.
|Tyee Park Elementary School, 11920 Seminole Rd. S.W., Lakewood, WA 98499
|9:20 a.m.
|Clover Park High School, 11023 Gravelly Lake Dr. S.W., Lakewood, WA 98499 (at Bus Lane on 112th St. Side)
|9:25 a.m.
|Lakeview Hope Academy, 10501 47th Ave. S.W., Lakewood, WA 98499
|9:35 a.m.
|Clover Park Early Learning Program, 10202 Earley Ave. S.W. Lakewood WA 98499
|
Bus #2:
|8:10 a.m.
|Woodbrook Middle School, 14920 Spring St., Lakewood, WA 98439
|8:20 a.m.
|Tillicum Elementary School, 8514 Maple St. S.W., Lakewood, WA 98498
|8:35 a.m.
|Lake City Community Church, 8810 Lawndale Ave. S.W., Lakewood, WA 98498
|8:45 a.m.
|Idlewild Elementary School, 10806 Idlewild Rd. S.W., Lakewood, WA 98498
|8:55 a.m.
|Lake Louise Elementary School, 11014 Holden Rd. S.W., Lakewood, WA 98498
|9:00 a.m.
|Lakes High School, 10320 Farwest Dr. S.W., Lakewood, WA 98498
|9:10 a.m.
|Oakbrook Elementary School, 7802 83rd Ave. S.W., Lakewood, WA 98498
|9:20 a.m.
|Custer Elementary School, 7801 Steilacoom Blvd. S.W., Lakewood, WA 98498
|9:30 a.m.
|Dower Elementary School, 7817 John Dower Rd. W., Lakewood, WA 98499
|9:40 a.m.
|Park Lodge Elementary School, 6300 100th St. S.W., Lakewood, WA 98499
