District offers free shuttle for city’s MLK event Feb. 1

Clover Park School District will offer a free shuttle service for families attending the city of Lakewood’s Martin Luther King Jr. event this Saturday, Feb. 1, from 10-11:30 a.m., at Harrison Preparatory School, 9103 Lakewood Dr. S.W., Lakewood, WA 98499.

Buses will pick attendees up at a variety of stops around the city before the event and return them after the event concludes. There will be two buses, with pick-up stops before the event listed below:

Bus #1:

8:30 a.m. Wysteria Walk Apartments, 3615 112th St. S.W., Lakewood, WA 98499 (at Pierce Transit Stop) 8:40 a.m. Aladdin-Camelot Apartments, 9318 Steele St. S., Tacoma, WA 98444 (at Jim’s Deli) 8:45 a.m. Alta Apartments, 2220 97th St. Ct. S., Tacoma, WA 98444 8:50 a.m. Altitude 104 Apartments, 2201 104th St. S., Tacoma, WA 98444 9:00 a.m. San Francisco Avenue & Addison Street 9:05 a.m. Lincoln Avenue & Chicago Avenue 9:15 a.m. Tyee Park Elementary School, 11920 Seminole Rd. S.W., Lakewood, WA 98499 9:20 a.m. Clover Park High School, 11023 Gravelly Lake Dr. S.W., Lakewood, WA 98499 (at Bus Lane on 112th St. Side) 9:25 a.m. Lakeview Hope Academy, 10501 47th Ave. S.W., Lakewood, WA 98499 9:35 a.m. Clover Park Early Learning Program, 10202 Earley Ave. S.W. Lakewood WA 98499

Bus #2: 8:10 a.m. Woodbrook Middle School, 14920 Spring St., Lakewood, WA 98439 8:20 a.m. Tillicum Elementary School, 8514 Maple St. S.W., Lakewood, WA 98498 8:35 a.m. Lake City Community Church, 8810 Lawndale Ave. S.W., Lakewood, WA 98498 8:45 a.m. Idlewild Elementary School, 10806 Idlewild Rd. S.W., Lakewood, WA 98498 8:55 a.m. Lake Louise Elementary School, 11014 Holden Rd. S.W., Lakewood, WA 98498 9:00 a.m. Lakes High School, 10320 Farwest Dr. S.W., Lakewood, WA 98498 9:10 a.m. Oakbrook Elementary School, 7802 83rd Ave. S.W., Lakewood, WA 98498 9:20 a.m. Custer Elementary School, 7801 Steilacoom Blvd. S.W., Lakewood, WA 98498 9:30 a.m. Dower Elementary School, 7817 John Dower Rd. W., Lakewood, WA 98499 9:40 a.m. Park Lodge Elementary School, 6300 100th St. S.W., Lakewood, WA 98499