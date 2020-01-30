CPSD – Vote NO in “off year” Special Levy Election

Submitted by KM Hills.

Have you ever wondered why CPSD Board runs levy requests in “off year” special election cycles? They choose to run them in special elections when voter turnout is typically low. The Board anticipates that most voters will not exercise their civic duty which allows for easy passage of the levy.

When no big names (a presidential or governor candidate) are on the ballot fewer citizens vote and issues pass much easier. They can focus their efforts on convincing the faithful voters about a need to pass the levy.

When was the last time you saw “Vote No” election signs on a school levy? When was the last you saw sign wavers in an “off year” election for a school levy? When was the last time you saw so many mailers from the School District seeking your support for a levy?

The CPSD Board knows their levy request is greedy; especially since the passage of the McClearly Decision which fully funded education for all districts, to include CPSD.

This is a David and Goliath moment where we tax payers show the power in numbers. The need has never been greater to Vote NO. All voters should have received a ballot in the mail. Please don’t set them aside. Please exercise your right and Vote No.

Send your ballot back in the mail with the postage paid envelope. If you need a reason to Vote NO please review any of the great reasons which have been listed over the last several weeks.

Or better yet go and read the For and AGAINST statements from the Pierce County Voters Guide

Please Vote. And if you have questions before voting please be in contact with ResponsibleEducationalFunding@gmail.com.