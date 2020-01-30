2nd Annual SHS Music Boosters Mattress Fundraiser, Feb. 8

Submitted by Cara Mitchell.

The 2nd Annual SHS Music Boosters Mattress Fundraiser is Saturday, February 8, from 10am to 5pm at Steilacoom High School. Custom Fundraising Solutions of Seattle (www.CFSBeds.com) is bringing their mobile mattress showroom here to help SHS Music Boosters raise thousands of dollars for their program.

Anything you can get from a mattress store you can get here on Saturday, February 8th. 30 top quality name brand mattresses will be on display for people to try out just like at any other mattress store.

All styles, all sizes, and pricing is 30 – 40% less than standard store pricing. All the services you’d get from a standard store are available too: each mattress comes with a full warranty, home delivery and haul-away are available options, and there’s financing for all credit types.

The best way to stay healthy is to get a good night’s sleep and you’ll sleep well knowing you made a difference for SHS Music Boosters.

Available products:

Name brand mattresses: Simmons, Beautyrest, Southerland, Intellibed & More

Adjustable bed frames – one of these will change your life

Luxury Z Pillows

Mattress Protectors

Sheets

Frames

Again that’s Saturday, February 8th, from 10am to 5pm here at Steilacoom High School!