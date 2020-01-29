Steilacoom’s Elizabeth Still named to Marquette’s fall 2019 Dean’s List

Elizabeth Still of Steilacoom, has been named to the Dean’s List for the fall 2019 semester at Marquette University in Milwaukee, Wisconsin. Still is pursuing a Bachelor of Arts in Criminology and Law Studies.

