Learn, Prepare, Survive in U.P.

During 2020, the City of University Place Economic Development Department will be covering a series of topics related to emergency preparedness designed specifically for businesses.

In each issue of Talking UP, we will tackle topics such as how to prepare for extended closures following a major disaster, protecting inventory amid major power disruptions, making contingency plans for financing after emergencies, how to communicate updates to your customers and stakeholders, and more.

If your business would like a personalized training session on preparedness, please contact Becky Metcalf who can assist with arranging workshops led by local experts, including City of U.P. public safety personnel.

Learn how to protect your livelihood and prevent your business from becoming one of the estimated 60 percent that never reopen following an emergency. Make plans to attend a workshop on Natural Disaster Preparedness for Community Leaders on Feb. 19 from 8 a.m. to noon.