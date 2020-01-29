Amy Cruver announces candidacy for Pierce County Council

Submitted by Friends of Amy Cruver.

Amy Cruver, a resident of the 3rd Council District since 1998, is excited to announce that she is a candidate for the Pierce County Council, 3rd Council District. Current Councilmember Jim McCune is completing his second successful and final term. He has endorsed Amy as his successor.

Amy Cruver

After serving 14+ years as Councilmember McCune’s assistant at both the state and county levels, as well as an elected commissioner of both Drainage District 13 and the 2016 Charter Review Commission, as a member of Support Services for South Pierce Fire & Rescue and having worked over 35 years in the private sector, she is ready to apply her experiences as your next County Councilwoman.

Amy is committed to working for improving your quality of life. She’ll be fighting for the policies that fight crime and clean up the streets, protect property rights, help individuals overcome their demons of addictions, promote programs that enhance family values and life skills like 4-H and the Pierce County Fair, address congestion, expand recreation, encourage economic development for job growth, and reduce your cost of living. Amy looks forward to serving you with a common sense philosophy and a reverence for truth.