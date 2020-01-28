Teen writers and artists: show off your talents countywide

Teen writers and artists are encouraged to submit their creative works in the Pierce County Library System’s Our Own Expressions Teen Writing & Art Contest, which runs now through Friday, Feb. 28, 2020.

“This is an excellent, positive opportunity for teenagers to explore and share their creativity and talent,” said Pierce County Library Executive Director Georgia Lomax. “Through writing and art, teens can express themselves and discover new interests and passions.”

Teenagers in seventh through 12th grades, who live in or attend school in Pierce County, may enter the contest, individually or as a team. They may enter in one or all four categories: poetry, short story, photography and drawing. Participation in the contest is free.

Students may get entry forms at any Pierce County Library or online. Teens may use computers, scanners and copiers at Pierce County Libraries or their school library to download the entry forms, make copies of their submissions, or submit online. Students may also submit entries by mail to Pierce County Library System, 3005 112th St. E., Tacoma, WA 98446-2215.

Judges will review writing entries on the basis of originality, style, general presentation, grammar, spelling and evidence of skill appropriate for the writer’s age. They will review art entries on the basis of composition, evidence of skill commensurate with the age of the artist, creativity and effective use of media. Published authors, professional artists and photographers select the final winning pieces.

The Library System will announce all of the winning entries in a special publication and distribute copies throughout Pierce County Libraries and to the winning students’ schools. Pierce County Library Foundation will award cash prizes of $50 to $100 to winners in three age groups: seventh and eighth grade, ninth and 10th grade and 11th and 12th grade in all four categories.

Contest winners will feature their work in an awards ceremony at Pacific Lutheran University at 12180 Park Ave. S. in Tacoma on Wednesday, May 27.

Visit expressions.pcls.us for more information about the Our Own Expressions contest and learn about other teen services at www.piercecountylibrary.org/kids-teens/teens/.