New U.P. Business Gets Creative

U.P.’s newest business is out to prove that creativity isn’t just for kids. Creative & Company, an art studio at 7406 27th St. W., offers art camps, workshops and private events for aspiring Picassos of all ages. The business celebrated its official grand opening earlier this month with a ribbon cutting and tours of the studio.

Creative & Company provides a bright, open and colorful space for trying out new art forms while making new friends. Owner Mailani Cappaert says her space encourages young children to socialize and become more confident through art play groups, crafts and workshops.

Their studio targets two age ranges, from children ages 2-and-a-half to 5 and ages 7 to 12. For younger children, sensory play is offered and fun art activities bolster their fine motor, problem-solving and social skills. The older age group can participate in crafts during Open Studio time, when they are encouraged to utilize the array of art supplies throughout the studio. There are also workshops and camps with themes such as slime, tiny home, unicorn, and galaxy camp, to name a few.

A few of the more than 100 nutcrackers that were created during special workshops during the holidays.

But Creative & Company offers programming for teens and adults, too. During the holidays, the studio was buzzing with creativity as elves young and old alike participated in special nutcracker workshops. “We see children’s creative sides come out every day, but this workshop really brought out the creative side from the adults, too,” says Cappaert. Given the response, she plans to hold themed open art nights such as Mom’s Night Out, Family Nights, and more. The studio is also available for birthday parties and other private events.

To learn more about upcoming workshops and events and to see a gallery of smile-inducing works of art, be sure to visit Creative & Company’s website.