CPSD Staff Spotlight: Hannah Wells

Her duties include working with English Language Learner students, providing reading support for second and fifth grade classrooms and monitoring recess. “I really enjoy supporting students in their learning,” she said. “I am very comfortable with the kids and they feel like they can talk to me when needed.”

Originally from Ireland, Hannah has learned many languages throughout her life, which has helped her in her role assisting ELL students. She speaks English and Gaelic fluently and has spent time learning French, German and Italian at different points as well.

“There are so many things about language we take for granted when we speak fluently,” she said. “Understanding those struggles help me better relate to students when I’m working with them in the classroom.”