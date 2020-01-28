Champions for Youth Breakfast, March 4

Communities in Schools Lakewood invites you celebrate at the annual Champions for Youth Breakfast on Wednesday, March 4, 2020 at 7:00 AM. Attendees will enjoy student performances (Clover Park HS Steel Drum Ensemble), student speakers, scholarship announcements and TOGETHER celebrate the 25+ history of Communities In Schools of Lakewood service to students.

The Champions for Youth Breakfast will take place at the McGavick Center at Clover Park Technical College (7:00-8:30 am, doors open at 6:30 am) on Wednesday, March 4, 2020.