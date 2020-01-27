Vote Yes to The CPSD Replacement Levy – Our Kids Deserve It

Submitted by Darwin Peters.
The McCleary Decision mandates that the State of Washington provides funding for basic education. This means that schools have everything that they need now right? The answer is a very easy NO!
While the state has managed to fund “Basic Education” that title provides a misconception that our District, which is one of the most diverse in the state is provided with the funds to give a complete, quality, and equitable education to our students.
Levies, which have been passed consistently for decades provide additional and essential educational support for our students, that are outside of the “basic” support provided by the state.
The levy will fund things not considered to be in the scope of “basic education” such as the following:
- School Resource Officers that help provide our students with a safe and secure learning environment
- Educational technology that will allow our students to keep up with the increase in demand for this type of education in the 21st century
- Extracurricular activities, which are extremely important in not just developing well rounded students, but are proven to increase student engagement by almost 10% (42% vs. 33%) according to a 2018 report done by the US Census
We are fortunate enough to have a state recognized board that is passionate about helping us raise well rounded students using the 4 pillar construct, which is, Life Long Learner, Collaboration, Character, and Leadership. I support the board, the school district, and this replacement levy, because our children deserve more than just a “basic” education. They deserve and complete and fully developed one.
Comments
KM Hills says
D. Peters-
You, like so many others, reference items that need to be funded which are included in the RCW which defines a “basic education”. (Found Here app.leg.wa.gov/rcw/default.aspx?cite=28A.150.210)
Yes, the State has fully funded a diverse education to support our diverse community. If you read the RCW it is quite clear there is a great deal of latitiude allowed on how we choose to fund the programs our students need.
What some always seem to leave out is that CPSD spends well over the state average per student per year. What is also often left out is the giant sum in military impact aid that CPSD receives to help educate the diverse population you mention. How in the world do other districts educate using few dollars when so many supporters believe not enough is spents now? AND with fewer dollars how can other districts produce better educational results?
I hope instead of just seeking more funding I see you at the next school board meeting demanding more from the Board with regard to the decades worth of low test scores.
Did you realize some board members have served through decades of low test scores? Why, as elected leaders who are in power, have they sat by without making change, that produces more for pur student community? It is time to vote NO and time to vote in new leadership.