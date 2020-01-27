Vote Yes to The CPSD Replacement Levy – Our Kids Deserve It

Submitted by Darwin Peters.

The McCleary Decision mandates that the State of Washington provides funding for basic education. This means that schools have everything that they need now right? The answer is a very easy NO!

While the state has managed to fund “Basic Education” that title provides a misconception that our District, which is one of the most diverse in the state is provided with the funds to give a complete, quality, and equitable education to our students.

Levies, which have been passed consistently for decades provide additional and essential educational support for our students, that are outside of the “basic” support provided by the state.

The levy will fund things not considered to be in the scope of “basic education” such as the following:

School Resource Officers that help provide our students with a safe and secure learning environment Educational technology that will allow our students to keep up with the increase in demand for this type of education in the 21st century Extracurricular activities, which are extremely important in not just developing well rounded students, but are proven to increase student engagement by almost 10% (42% vs. 33%) according to a 2018 report done by the US Census

We are fortunate enough to have a state recognized board that is passionate about helping us raise well rounded students using the 4 pillar construct, which is, Life Long Learner, Collaboration, Character, and Leadership. I support the board, the school district, and this replacement levy, because our children deserve more than just a “basic” education. They deserve and complete and fully developed one.