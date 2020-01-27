Public invited to help design Parkland Community Trail

Help Pierce County Parks design a trail through Parkland that will be friendly to all users – whether they bike, stroll or roll. The trail will connect parks and schools from Pacific Lutheran University to Sprinker Recreation Center.

Parks will collect public input regarding the trail’s design and route, at a series of open houses. The first open house will be Thursday, Feb. 6, from 6 to 8 p.m. at Brookdale Elementary School, 611 132nd St. S. in Tacoma. The open house format allows visitors to come and go as they have time, with a formal presentation from 6:30 to 7 p.m. Come see trail designs and share your thoughts. Refreshments, children’s activities, and Spanish translation will be available.

Another way to participate in this design process is through the project website at www.piercecountywa.gov/ParklandTrail. At the project website, you can try out an interactive web map, take an online survey or sign up for email updates.

For those who cannot attend in person, public comment is being collected by email at Brianne.blackburn@piercecountywa.gov.