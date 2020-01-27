CPSD Promising Future: Carmen Djesus

Carmen’s favorite subject is writing. She loves how writing lets her be creative and enjoys writing grand adventure stories. She is currently writing a story called “Four Kid Journey” about a group of kids who get lost in the forest and have to work together to find their way out.

“Carmen has a way of cheering you up when you are feeling tired or sad. She will draw you a picture to put on your wall or write you a story to make you laugh,” said Park Lodge teacher T.J. Serrianne. “She has the ability to make everyone want to come to class every day.”

Carmen hasn’t decided on a future career yet, but she knows it will have something to do with animals. She is currently considering becoming a dog walker or a veterinarian.