62nd Airlift Wing to Use Giant Voice System

JOINT BASE LEWIS-MCCHORD, Wash. – The 62nd Airlift Wing will test the Giant Voice System Jan. 28 – 30. The tests will be sporadic each day from 7:30 a.m. – 4:30 p.m., and will include messages over loud speakers. Residents living in areas near base may hear these notifications during those hours.

Queries or comments about noise may be directed to the JBLM Public Affairs Office’s External Communication Division hotline at (253) 967-0852. Queries or comments specific to the 62nd Airlift Wing can be directed to the Public Affairs Office at (253) 982-5638 (office) or (253) 441-7956 (24-hours a day).