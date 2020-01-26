Public Schools – Our Best Invention

Submitted by Bob Warfield, Lakewood.

Of all the inventions of modern America, none surpasses public education.

“K-12” education is compulsory. About 85% is public, the balance, private, home or some combination. The US spends more on basic education than any other nation. Last year, among 78 nations (OECD, PISA research), US kids ranked 13, 18, and 37 respectively in Reading, Science, and Math. China (measured in four prominent cities) surpassed Singapore to rank first in all three categories; and together with Canada, Estonia, Finland, Poland and Korea, consistently beat us nationally.

There are numerous reasons of comparison and contrast between our countries, but not least are the national expectations, status, regard, and compensation of teachers. As a nation, we pride ourselves for capital markets, creative innovation and productive industry. While we abjure poverty, we imagine relative wealth to distinguish progress and creative potential. And we tax ourselves to sustain the world’s foremost military, often mindless that our greatest strength and most important investment is rooted in the well-being and education of our children.

From daycare and pre-school to college entrance and career expression, that investment, above all else, defines who we are as a community, as a nation. Nothing shows the quality of Lakewood community or the caliber of our citizens with better insight than the investments we choose to make through our schools – ALL of our schools – with every expectation that our contribution will be honored with worthy achievement. With confidence in their mission and trust in our duty, let us stand together for schools, for teachers, and for all that’s necessary to help our children along their road to a successful, engaging and well-remembered life.

Please say YES to our kids, our teachers, principals and parents. Please vote YES to continue the Clover Park School District levy for progress.