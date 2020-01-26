Lakewood Playhouse adds two shows to Heathers run

The Lakewood Playhouse has added two shows to the run of HEATHERS: THE MUSICAL. Due to overwhelming demand and the SOLD OUT first two weekends of our Show, we are adding TWO THURSDAY PERFORMANCES to the third and fourth weekend of our South Sound Premier of the modern musical based on the Hit 80s Dark Comedy that starred Winona Ryder and Christian Slater.

The Musical will be performed on Fridays, Saturdays at 8:00pm and Sundays at 2:00pm. Performances continue be NOW through February 9th, 2020 with two ADDED SHOWINGS at 8:00pm on Thursday, January 30th and Thursday, February 6th, 2020. OurTicket Prices are $31.00 (General Admission), $29.00 (Military & Seniors) and $26.00 (Students/Educators).

Learn more at the Lakewood Playhouse website.