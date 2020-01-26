Berkeley Street and Washington Avenue intersection closure continues

LAKEWOOD – The closure of the Washington Avenue and Berkeley Street intersection enters its second week as contractor crews working for the Washington State Department of Transportation build the approaches leading to the new Berkeley Street overpass. If the weather cooperates, the intersection is scheduled to reopen Monday, Feb. 3.

During the closure, a signed detour remains in place. Travelers are advised to plan for additional travel time. WSDOT would like to thank the public for their patience during this key stage of the project.

This is the first of three sequential closures needed to open the new Berkeley Street overpass. WSDOT published a blog that describes the closures.

Overnight I-5 lane and ramp closures

Despite wet weather, construction crews are attempting to continue with paving, striping and advancing work on noise walls adjacent to I-5 and 41st Division Drive. This work will require overnight lane and ramp closures. During the ramp closures, signed detours will be in place.

All work is subject to weather conditions and may be reschedule.

Monday, Jan. 27

Northbound I-5 exit to 41st Division Drive will close from 8:30 p.m. to 4:30 a.m. Tuesday.

41st Division Drive on-ramp to northbound I-5 will close from 8:30 p.m. to 4:30 a.m. Tuesday.

Northbound I-5 exit to Berkeley Street will close from 8:30 p.m. to 4:30 a.m. Tuesday.

Southbound I-5 exit to Berkeley Street will close from 9:30 p.m. to 4:30 a.m. Tuesday.

Berkeley Street on-ramp to southbound I-5 will close from 9:30 p.m. to 4:30 a.m. Tuesday.

Thorne Lane on-ramp to southbound I-5 will close from 9:30 p.m. to 4:30 a.m. Tuesday.

Tuesday, Jan. 28

Northbound I-5 exit to 41st Division Drive will close from 8:30 p.m. to 4:30 a.m. Wednesday.

41st Division Drive on-ramp to northbound I-5 will close from 8:30 p.m. to 4:30 a.m. Wednesday.

Southbound I-5 exit to Berkeley Street will close from 9:30 p.m. to 4:30 a.m. Wednesday.

Thorne Lane on-ramp to southbound I-5 will close from 9:30 p.m. to 4:30 a.m. Wednesday.

41st Division Drive on-ramp to southbound I-5 will close from 9:30 p.m. to 4:30 a.m. Wednesday.

Wednesday, Jan. 29

Northbound I-5 exit to 41st Division Drive will close from 8:30 p.m. to 4:30 a.m. Thursday.

41st Division Drive on-ramp to northbound I-5 will close from 8:30 p.m. to 4:30 a.m. Thursday.

Southbound I-5 exit to Berkeley Street will close from 9:30 p.m. to 4:30 a.m. Thursday.

Thorne Lane on-ramp to southbound I-5 will close from 9:30 p.m. to 4:30 a.m. Thursday.

Thursday, Jan. 30

Northbound I-5 exit to 41st Division Drive will close from 9:30 p.m. to 4:30 a.m. Friday.

Southbound I-5 exit to Berkeley Street will close from 10 p.m. to 4:30 a.m. Friday.

Thorne Lane on-ramp to southbound I-5 will close from 10 p.m. to 4:30 a.m. Friday.

Saturday, Feb. 1

Northbound I-5 exit to 41st Division Drive will close from 10:30 p.m. to 8:30 a.m. Sunday.

41st Division Drive on-ramp to northbound I-5 will close from 10:30 p.m. to 8:30 a.m. Sunday.

This work is part of a project that widens I-5 and rebuilds the Thorne Lane and Berkeley Street overpasses in Lakewood.

An updated construction schedule that lists overnight ramp closures for this project is available on Tacomatraffic.com. Before heading out the door, travelers can find the latest road conditions on the WSDOT app and by following the WSDOT regional Twitter feed.