UPS Names Matthew Boyce as Vice President for Enrollment

Following an extensive and highly competitive national search, University of Puget Sound has named Matthew Boyce, Ph.D., as vice president for enrollment, effective June 8, 2020. Boyce comes to Puget Sound from George Mason University in Fairfax, Va., where he served as executive director of enrollment management, directed a national recruitment program, and focused on K-12 initiatives and college access programming.

“We are very pleased to welcome Dr. Boyce to Puget Sound,” said President Isiaah Crawford. “He brings to us a deep commitment to the liberal arts; outstanding research, data analytics, and technical skills; and a deep passion for college access and student success. He joins an effective and experienced enrollment team at Puget Sound, and will strengthen our efforts to attract, recruit, and graduate an increasingly diverse and talented student body.”

Boyce holds a Bachelor of Arts degree in psychology and philosophy from Villanova University, a Master of Education degree in school counseling from Boston University, and a Ph.D. in education from George Mason University. His research focuses on admissions and enrollment management, with a special emphasis on the impact of admissions practices on underrepresented student populations. He is a regular presenter at national conferences and meetings on topics including data accountability and transparency, test-optional admission, supporting underrepresented students to degree completion, and other issues that are vital to the success of today’s college students.

“I am thrilled to join the University of Puget Sound,” Boyce said. “I look forward to working alongside President Crawford and the campus community to realize the institutional vision presented in the university’s strategic plan, and with the strong enrollment team to continue enrolling and retaining an academically strong and diverse student body. I was drawn to the opportunity to work at an institution so focused on diversity and inclusion, and with a growing commitment to access—an area in which I have dedicated much of my career both as a practitioner and academic. It is the students, faculty, and staff that make Puget Sound a special place to learn and work, and I am honored to be joining the Logger community.”

Puget Sound has launched a number of initiatives in recent years related to college access and affordability, including a test-optional admission policy, the Access Scholars Cohort Program for Pierce County students, and the Tacoma Public Schools (TPS) Commitment , which meets the full demonstrated financial need of eligible TPS graduates. The university is also the first Pacific Northwest university to partner with The Posse Foundation , and awarded more than $55 million in scholarships and grants during the current academic year. For more information, visit pugetsound.edu/admission .