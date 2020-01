The Lakewood City Council will hold a Special Meeting on Monday, January 27, 2020 at 7 p.m. The purpose of the special meeting is to authorize the execution of a professional services agreement with Parametrix, Inc., in an amount not to exceed $1,937,728.00, for design services related to the JBLM-North Access Improvement project.

The meeting will be held in the Council Chambers, Lakewood City Hall, 6000 Main Street SW, Lakewood, Washington, 98499.