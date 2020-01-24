Humane Society Receives $8,500 Grant from Bissell Pet Foundation

Submitted by The Humane Society for Tacoma & Pierce County.

The Humane Society for Tacoma & Pierce County is proud to announce it has been awarded an $8,500 grant from BISSELL Pet Foundation for spay and neuter procedures. The shelter hopes to improve the quality of life for even more pets and remove barriers to adoption for potential families.

“Through no fault of their own, wonderful pets end up in the shelter,” said Cathy Bissell, Founder of BISSELL Pet Foundation (BPF). “It’s a heartbreaking reality that BPF works to prevent through funding for spay and neuter. We are committed to helping our partners save lives.”

The Humane Society for Tacoma & Pierce County promotes the spaying and neutering of all dogs and cats in the shelter’s care as a proven method of reducing pet overpopulation. Spay/neuter can also increase an animal’s overall health and longevity while also making it easier for families to adopt.

“At the Humane Society for Tacoma & Pierce County, our pets are our top priority and we want to ensure all pets have a chance at a happy ending. By spaying/neutering our shelter pets, we’re able to remove barriers to adoption for new families, reduce the likelihood of a pet returning, prevent unwanted litters from ending up in the shelter as well as provide the pet a number of proven behavioral and health benefits,” said Dr. Lauren Henderson, the shelter’s lead veterinarian.

With a mission to find every pet a home, BPF focuses their efforts on adoption, spay/neuter, microchipping and emergency support.

If you’re interested in learning more about the Society, its adoptable pets, programs, services, or careers, please visit www.thehumanesociety.org.