Bates Technical College kicks off 80th anniversary year

Bates Technical College is ushering in 2020 with increased excitement this year as it celebrates its eightieth anniversary.

An ever-evolving and expanding institution, Bates Technical College has moved from humble beginnings in an elementary school basement to three campuses across Tacoma offering continuing education and technical programs.

Longtime advanced electronics instructor Laura Robertson teaches a student.

The college now serves approximately 3,000 career training students and 5,000 community members.

As the college celebrates this milestone and moves into a new decade, President Lin Zhou is especially reflective on the institution’s impressive past and exciting future.

“Bates Technical College has provided members of the Tacoma community with a place to further their careers and make a difference for eighty years—and we will continue to do so for many more.”

Rendering of the Center for Allied Health Education, set to open in 2021.

The college shows no signs of slowing down as it focuses on growing its student population and investing in advanced technology to continue to fill its important role in the South Sound’s educational landscape.

“Our premier staff and faculty, coupled with our diverse and motivated student body, will allow us to enter into this anniversary year and beyond with renewed purpose and optimism,” says Dr. Zhou.

In 2021, the college is anticipating the opening of a new building at Downtown Campus on Yakima Avenue. The Center for Allied Health Education broke ground in 2019, and will provide the in-demand allied health programs with access to much-needed high-tech facilities that will fuel the burgeoning South Sound health care landscape with skilled employees. (Read more about this project below.)

Construction of the Advanced Technology Building at Central/Mohler Campus in 2014-2015.

Also on the horizon is a Fire Service Training Center, currently in pre-design phase, which will allow the college to continue to offer comprehensive, quality fire service training in a larger, updated facility that accurately reflects the needs of the industry.

For more information about Bates Technical College, go to BatesTech.edu/About-Bates.

Originally posted on the Bates Technical College’s Blog.