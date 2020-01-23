Vote for the Clover Park Levy

Submitted by Diane Formoso.

Clover Park has over 7,000 kids on free and reduced lunch. Not only do the schools deal with teaching and learning, they deal with many other issues facing these kids and families.

To come to school ready to learn, their basic needs have to be met. With three forth of our kids struggling to survive, the schools are the only other place they have for support.

We have 586 homeless kids in Clover Park, so far, and every day that can change. Our kids are our future, pay now or pay later!