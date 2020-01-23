Tacoma Public Library presents Ninth Annual 90-Second Newbery Film Festival Screening

Submitted by Tacoma Public Library.

TACOMA, WASH— Tacoma Public Library invites community members of all ages to the ninth annual 90-Second Newbery Film Festival Screening Party and Award Show on Saturday, Feb. 29 at 1:00 p.m. at the Rialto Theater (310 S 9th St, Tacoma, WA 98402). Advance ticket registration for free, general admission tickets is open now through the Tacoma Arts Live Box Office.

The 90-Second Newbery Film Festival is a national film competition spearheaded by author and host James Kennedy in which young filmmakers create a 90-second film interpretation of a Newbery Award-winning (or nominated) book. The Newbery Medal is awarded annually by the American Library Association for the most distinguished American children’s book published the previous year; books that are nominated but not awarded receive honor status.

Tacoma youth have created hilarious and innovative films for the last nine years that have been screened nationwide, along with submissions from across the country. Ticket reservations are now open through the Tacoma Arts Live Box Office.

Tacoma’s 90-Second Newbery Film Festival on Saturday, Feb. 29 at the Rialto Theater will feature selected submissions from local youth filmmakers and a few national films as well. James Kennedy and local entertainer Doug Mackey will perform a hilarious introduction and color commentary throughout. As the show draws to a close, Kennedy will announce which local submissions will be screened nationwide.

“Our young patrons look forward to this event all year! It’s like the Oscars, but for local youth filmmakers,” stated Tacoma Public Library Teen Librarian and Festival organizer Sara Sunshine Holloway. “We’re so excited to be able to expand to a larger venue this year and we can’t wait to see what our local filmmakers have created in 2020.”

King’s Books will host a table in the lobby where audience members may purchase Newbery titles and Kennedy’s book, “Order of the Odd-Fish.”

Audiences are invited to arrive early to walk the red carpet, get autographs from the young actors and filmmakers, and enjoy mingling in the lobby at this Oscar-style event. Doors will open at noon and the house will open at 12:30 p.m. for seating, with the live event kicking off at 1:00 p.m. Tickets are free and general admission and may be reserved in advance or by walk-up to the Rialto Theater on the day of the event. Seats may be reserved online up to six at a time, or, if patrons have a party greater than six, by phone at 253.591.5894 or in person at the Tacoma Arts Live Box Office located at 901 Broadway in downtown Tacoma. Seats are available on a first-come, first-served basis.

More information about the event can be found at tacomaartslive.org and tacomalibrary.org.