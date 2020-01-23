Sotomayor pages for Sen. Steve O’Ban

Madison Sotomayor of University Place, a ninth-grader at Curtis Junior High School, spent a week working as a page for the Washington State Senate at the Capitol in Olympia. Madison was one of 17 students who served as Senate pages for the first week of the 2020 legislative session.

Sen. Steve O’Ban with Page Madison Sotomayor, Jan. 15, 2020.

She was sponsored by the 28th Legislative District Sen. Steve O’Ban who serves part of Pierce County.

“Madison did a great job as a Senate page,” O’Ban said. “She was a hard worker and learned a lot about the legislative process.”

The Senate page program provides an opportunity for Washington students to spend a week working at the Legislature. Students transport documents between offices, as well as deliver messages and mail. Pages spend time in the Senate chamber and attend page school to learn about parliamentary procedure and the legislative process. Students also draft their own bills and engage in a mock session.

“I loved listening to all the senators stand up and talk,” Madison said. “I didn’t realize so many new bills covered so many different topics.”

Madison enjoys swimming and community service.

Madison, 14, is the son of Lorraine and David Sotomayor of University Place.

Students interested in the Senate Page Program are encouraged to visit: leg.wa.gov/Senate/Administration/PageProgram/