Lakewood seeks bids for Steilacoom Boulevard road work

The City of Lakewood is accepting sealed bids to install curb and gutter, repair existing storm infrastructure, modify signal, mill and overlay Steilacoom Boulevard/88th ST SW from Weller Road SW to Custer Road SW.

Bids will be received by the City of Lakewood at the office of the City Clerk at 6000 Main Street SW, Lakewood, Washington 98499-5027, until 2:30 p.m. Tuesday, February 11, 2020, and not later, and will then be opened and publicly read aloud in the American Lake Conference Room.

Learn more at the City of Lakewood’s website.