CPSD Four Pillars Spotlight on Leadership: Izabelle Cook

Izabelle Cook likes solving problems. She excels in math and finds that working out a tough problem helps keep her calm and focused, especially when she is a little stressed. “Math helps get my brain going,” she said.

Numbers are not the only place she looks for solutions. The Woodbrook sixth grader is always quick to aid classmates and friends who can’t find common ground or are struggling in other ways. She is happy to intervene to mediate arguments and more than willing to listen when someone needs to be heard.

“If someone is having a bad time or something is happening in their life, I want to try and help them get through it,” she said. “I try to make them feel better by being there for them and making them laugh.”

As a fifth grader at Evergreen Elementary School last year, Izabelle was a “Cool Kid Leader.” She helped at recess and lunch in any way that was needed and was trusted by teachers to help other students with classwork or other difficulties. It was the perfect role for her.

Leadership is one of the Four Pillars of Student Success and provides a strong foundation to help young people develop into active learners and strong citizens. Izabelle’s penchant for problem solving and being someone her peers can rely on makes her a perfect example of a servant leader.

Izabelle’s family moved to Washington when her dad was stationed at Joint Base Lewis-McChord while she was in second grade. Moving from the sunny shores of Hawaii was tough, but Izabelle adjusted to her new surroundings quickly and worked hard to make new friends at school and in her neighborhood. She’s not afraid to meet new people.

“I always do my best to introduce myself to new people, especially those who don’t look like me,” she said. “I don’t want anyone to feel left out.”

She plans to be a marriage and family counselor for her career, serving as a professional problem solver and helping families and couples navigate the difficulties in their lives.