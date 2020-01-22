Vote For The Clover Park School District Replacement Levy

Submitted by John S. Korsmo Jr., Lakewood.

Strong Schools reflect a strong community! As a long time community member, my wife and I and our children have lived, worked and gone to school in our school district, and we are in full support of this replacement levy.

The Clover Park School District is focused and doing an outstanding job under its current leadership in providing excellent education for our community’s children. Your support of this key replacement levy will continue to provide critical resources and positive environments for our kids to graduate with the skills to become successful, contributing citizens in their bright futures.

Please join me in support of our upcoming school levy.