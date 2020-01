Seniors, are you ready to “Name that Tune”?!

Join us on February 27th from 11:00 AM – 1:00 PM at DuPont City Hall for lunch and laughter as you try to guess songs from the ‘50s, ‘60s, ‘70s, through today! Prizes will be awarded, so brush up on your music!

Tickets cost $5. To RSVP call 253-964-8121 by February 14th to reserve your spot!