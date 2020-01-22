Marianne Williamson Endorses Rebecca Parson for Congress

Submitted by Rebecca Parson 2020 Campaign.

Last week when Marianne Williamson suspended her presidential campaign she decided to try to help some of the congressional and senatorial candidates she had met on the road and whose policies she shared. One of the very first one who came to mind was principled progressive Democrat, Rebecca Parson.

“I ran for president,” said Williamson, “to help forge another direction for our country. I wanted to discuss things I felt needed to be discussed that otherwise were not. Now I hope the ideas my candidacy stood for will find seed in other campaigns. Rebecca Parson is running for Congress in the northwestern most corner of the country (WA-06) on a platform to bring housing, healthcare, and hope to her district and has been utterly undeterred by establishment blacklisting by her own party.”

Marianne and the Blue America PAC, which has also endorsed Rebecca’s campaign, are trying to help raise campaign funds at this page (bit.ly/2FFYK09) for the grassroots campaign Parson and her team are running.