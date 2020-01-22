Lakewood receive application to build 149,000+ square foot industrial building in Woodbrook

Lakewood Logistics has filed project applications with the City of Lakewood Community and Economic Development Department.

The project seeks to develop a 7.35 acre site with a speculative 149,190gsf industrial building with associated site improvements on the southwest corner of 150th Street SW and Woodbrook Drive SW, Lakewood WA, 98439.

PUBLIC COMMENT PERIOD: January 23, 2020- February 6, 2020

All persons may provide written comments about the proposal to the City of Lakewood Community and Economic Development Department at 6000 Main Street SW, Lakewood, WA. 98499. Comments must be received by 5 P.M. on February 6, 2020. Any person wishing to become a party of record or desire a copy of the determination should include the request with their comments. A party of record may appeal the SEPA determination to the City of Lakewood Hearing Examiner by filing a complete appeal application in accordance with Lakewood Municipal Code (LMC) 1.36.

Learn more at the City of Lakewood’s website.