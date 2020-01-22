CPSD Board adds special meeting Jan. 24-25

The Clover Park School District Board of Directors will hold a semi-annual planning meeting/retreat on Friday, Jan. 24, starting at 5 p.m., and Saturday, Jan. 25, starting at 8:30 a.m., in room 4 of the Student Services Center, 10903 Gravelly Lake Drive SW, in Lakewood.

Agenda items for the special meeting include: equity and shared vision, board self-evaluation and goals and areas of focus for next school year.

For more information, contact the Clover Park School District Superintendent’s Office at 253-583-5190.