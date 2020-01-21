Status of Western State topic of Jan. 23 Lakewood United Meeting

January 23, 2020 “Western State Status” – David Holt, CEO – (Laurel – MC)

The Lakewood United group meets at 7:00 AM every Thursday at Burs Restaurant, 6151 Steilacoom Boulevard SW near Bridgeport Way SW, Lakewood, WA 98499. The upcoming Lakewood United topics are as follows:

January 30, 2020 “New Lakewood Historical Society” – (Kris – MC) Still requires confirmation

February 6, 2020 “Nisqually Land Trust” Still requires confirmation

The dues for our fiscal year, which started on July 1, 2019, are $25 per year. Lakewood United operates with a volunteer board. Expenses are for a small gift for each presenter (for example, a pen/stylus set with Lakewood United motto plus a certificate of appreciation) and for administrative supplies. You can pay your dues by mail to Lakewood United, P.O. Box 99785, Lakewood, WA 98496 or directly to Sue Boguszewski or Steve Smith.

Lakewood United is now on Facebook: www.facebook.com/LakewoodUnitedofLakewoodWashington. Our website: www.thesubtimes.com/serviceclubs/lakewood-united/.

The next Lakewood United Board Meeting is Thursday, February 13, 2020 (2nd Thursday) starting at 8:00 AM, immediately after the Lakewood United meeting, at Burs Restaurant. Visitors are welcome.