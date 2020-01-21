N. Tacoma Avenue and N. 1st Street intersection close for three weeks to install track

The N. Tacoma Ave. and N. 1st St. intersection will be completely closed to install track across Tacoma Ave. on N. 1st St. to approximately the Stadium Thriftway’s driveway, starting as soon as Jan. 22. Crews will install two sets of track. Track installation includes removing asphalt, grading, moving the rail into place, and pouring concrete around the rail. The track installation last about three weeks, including working on weekends. Follow detours on N. 2nd Street, Yakima Avenue, and Division Avenue. Stadium Way/N. E Street north of Division Ave. is open to local traffic for residences, businesses and Stadium High School – please turn left onto Broadway.

In other areas, the contractor will continue to do utility work on Martin Luther King Jr. Way from Division Avenue to S. 3rd Street and on MLK Jr. Way at S. 14th Street. Crews are working on traffic signals at MLK Jr. Way and S. 15th Street, and are potholing on Division Avenue. On Stadium Way, crews continue to install track and foundations for Link power poles and build the traction power substation on the west side of Stadium Way north of S. 4th Street.

Looking ahead, the contractor plans to install track on Martin Luther King Jr. Way at S. 18th Street as soon as the week of Jan. 27.

Additional construction and traffic restrictions

N. Tacoma Avenue and N. 1st Street intersection – lane closure and then intersection closure.

Martin Luther King Jr. Way from Division Ave. to S. 3rd St. – southbound lane closure.

S. 14th Street and Martin Luther King Jr. Way – northbound lane closure.

Martin Luther King Jr. Way and S. 15th Street – lane restriction.

Division Avenue between MLK Jr. Way and Yakima Ave – lane restriction.

Division Avenue near S. G Street – lane restriction.

Martin Luther King Jr. Way from S. 18th to S. 16th Streets – lane restriction.

Stadium Way from Broadway to the 705 onramp — southbound lane closure; use detours.